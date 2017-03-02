Forever Home 3/2

Mischief | Animal Allies

Mischief is a brown and white tabby domestic short hair who is 6 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Mischief is a calm and gentle cat who enjoys playing with toy mice and lattice balls, and receiving attention on her own terms. Mischief is said to get along with other cats and older kids.

Church | Animal Allies

Hi, I'm Church and I'm looking for a barn home! While I can be friendly, it's typically on my terms and my terms only, which can get a little stressful in the home. So if you're looking for a fair-weather cat, I'm your girl! Animal Allies is seeking adopters who have a warm and safe barn, shed, or other outdoor housing that can provide feral cats with a chance at life.

Zazu | Animal Allies

Zazu is a red roan-colored Boxer and German Short-haired Pointer mixed breed canine who is 2 years old. He came to us as a stray from Duluth and is now looking for his new loving home! Zazu is a kind and loving guy that likes to be scratched on his behind, and he will gladly allow himself to sit in your lap. He is a great listener, and knows the commands for sit and lay down. Zazu loves to run and play around with rope toys and balls, so he would do great in a home with people that are looking for a dog to interact and play with.

Georgie | The Sanctuary

Georgie is just over a year old. Not 100% sure on her breed, but appears to be a spaniel mix and she has webbed feet. She came up from Georgia where she was at a high kill shelter and was terrified there. She is still timid and shy, but is coming out of her shell. She absolutely loves the other dogs and really seems to be benefiting from them.

Izzy | The Sanctuary

Izzy is a female Basenji mix and is around a year old and she LOVES the other dogs and cats. Enjoys playing with her toys. Very petite girl and is only around 16 lbs. She shouldn't get over 20 lbs when full grown.

Mongo | Contented Critters

Mongo is a 1 yr.old Bulldog mix. Mongo was rescued off a euthanasia list. He is such a happy go lucky guy, he has loved everyone he has met, gets along great with other dogs, affectionate, playful and so handsome.

Find out more:

Animal Allies

The Sanctuary

Contented Critters