Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Forever Home 3/15

By 6 minutes ago

Toby | Contented Critters

Toby is a Tricolored male hound mix. He is about 2 1/2 years old. Toby is a friendly guy with a lot of playful energy. He is happy and healthy and ready for a home to call his own.

Freddy | Animal Allies

Freddy is a tan and white Labrador mix. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home!  He is an energetic guy that would enjoy some space to run, or a friend that would be willing to take him on walks.

Chloe | Animal Allies

Chloe is a white and black domestic medium hair who is 1 year old. She is a calm, friendly, and playful cat who enjoys batting around toys. Chloe is said to get along with other cats, but is looking for a new home with no young children!

Mary | Animal Allies

Mary is a black and white domestic short hair who is 8 years old. Mary is a sweet and mellow girl who loves lounging around and receiving gentle forms of attention. Her ideal home would be a loving environment with lots of opportunists to snuggle, and humans who give loads of head scratches!

Find out more:
Animal Allies
The Sanctuary
Contented Critters

Tags: 
Pet Adoption
Forever Home
Animal Allies
Contented Critters
The Sanctuary

Related Content

Forever Home 3/2

By Mar 2, 2017

Mischief | Animal Allies

Mischief is a brown and white tabby domestic short hair who is 6 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Mischief is a calm and gentle cat who enjoys playing with toy mice and lattice balls, and receiving attention on her own terms. Mischief is said to get along with other cats and older kids.

Church | Animal Allies

Forever Home 2/22

By Feb 23, 2017

Dinozzo | Contented Critters

Dinozzo is a 1 year old American Bulldog. He was rescued off a euthanasia list. He is a affectionate, playful guy who just wants a chance at a family of his own.

Junior | The Sanctuary

Forever Home 2/16

By Feb 16, 2017

Nala | Contented Critters

Meet Nala. Nala is a 7 yr old Lab/Heeler mix. She was rescued off a euthanasia list. She came in so frightened but boy does she love the attention now. She is adorable, and as round as she is tall. She would like a family to be kind and loving and get her some exercise. She deserves this, she is a good girl.

Monty | Animal Allies