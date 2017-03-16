Forever Home 3/15

Toby | Contented Critters

Toby is a Tricolored male hound mix. He is about 2 1/2 years old. Toby is a friendly guy with a lot of playful energy. He is happy and healthy and ready for a home to call his own.

Freddy | Animal Allies

Freddy is a tan and white Labrador mix. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! He is an energetic guy that would enjoy some space to run, or a friend that would be willing to take him on walks.

Chloe | Animal Allies

Chloe is a white and black domestic medium hair who is 1 year old. She is a calm, friendly, and playful cat who enjoys batting around toys. Chloe is said to get along with other cats, but is looking for a new home with no young children!

Mary | Animal Allies

Mary is a black and white domestic short hair who is 8 years old. Mary is a sweet and mellow girl who loves lounging around and receiving gentle forms of attention. Her ideal home would be a loving environment with lots of opportunists to snuggle, and humans who give loads of head scratches!

Find out more:

Animal Allies

The Sanctuary

Contented Critters