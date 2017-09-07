Kita is a greay and white large American Staffordshire Terrier mix who is 4 years and 3 months old. She came to us as a transfer from a different shelter and is now looking for her new loving home! Kita is a warm, loving dog who loves to explore the outdoors! She enjoys being around people and loves scratches behind her ears. She will be spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption. If you are interested in adoption, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or give us a call at 218-722-5341 for more information!

Meet Tux. He is a 3 yr old male Boxer mix. Poor Tux has been adopted out before and brought back both times for NO fault of his own. His owners became unable to care for him. He is such a good boy. LOVES kids and people, listens well and very handsome. He is neutered ,vet checked and vaccinated.. He deserves a forever home. Come to Contented Critters (218-638-2153) located on Townline RD CR16 in Makinen and meet Tux. Our hours are weekdays from 10-3 and weekends from 10-1. Visit us online at contentedcritters.org or petfinders or FB.