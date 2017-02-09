Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Forever Home 2/9

By 19 minutes ago

Natasha | Contented Critters

Natasha is a 1 1/2 year. old Pointer mix. She was rescued off a euthanasia list. She is well mannered, likes other dogs and LOVES everyone. She has the sweetest disposition and I am so happy she is getting a new chance with a family of her own.

Brutus | Animal Allies

Brutus is a chestnut Labrador mix who is 2 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Brutus a playful guy who loves toys and tug of war. He is also sweet and mellow, likes to lounge, spend time outside, walk on a leash, and loves it when people sing to him.

Nacho | Animal Allies

Nacho is an adorable 5 month old domestic short hair kitten. Nacho is a super curious little lady. She watches everything that moves hoping to figure out what it is. Nacho came to us as a stray from the City of Duluth and is now looking for his forever home.

Gracie Mae | Animal Allies

Gracie Mae is a beautiful grey and white Domestic Short Hair tabby who is 5 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new forever home! Gracie Mae loves getting face rubs and burrowing under blankets for warmth. She can be a little shy with new people and situations so she would do best in a quiet home with patient people.

