Northland Morning

Forever Home 2/22

By 53 minutes ago

Dinozzo | Contented Critters

Dinozzo is a 1 year old American Bulldog. He was rescued off a euthanasia list. He is a affectionate, playful guy who just wants a chance at a family of his own.

Junior | The Sanctuary

Junior is a 1 year old German Shepherd.. He was surrendered to us for being very reactive. He came to us last August and has gone through a lot of rehab and training. He is a very sweet dog, loves to play fetch and play with the other dogs.

Lola | The Sanctuary

Lola is a Collie & German Shepherd Mix and a special girl who needs a special person. She is around 6 years old. She does have prey drive so needs a home with no small animals. Not good with children. She prefers women over men and can be reactive. She gets very agitated with things like motorcycles. she is learning some impulse control but will need someone with experience to continue working with her. 

Chief | Animal Allies

Chief is a 2 year old male Labrador Retriever, English Springer Spaniel Mix. He is brown and white and ready to find a new forever home!

Christie | Animal Allies

Christie is a tortoiseshell domestic short hair cat who is four years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Christie was reported to be a great cat, friendly and good with other cats and 

Daisy | Animal Allies

Daisy is a muted calico domestic short hair cat who is twelve years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Daisy grew up in a quiet household as the only cat, and is hoping to find a new home that is similar. She is very sweet once she gets to know you, but is shy with strangers and other animals.

Contented Critters
Animal Allies
The Sanctuary

