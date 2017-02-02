Forever Home 2/2

Morgan | Contented Critters

Morgan is a 5 year old American Bulldog mix. He was rescued from a euthanasia list at another shelter. He is a good boy, likes everyone and gets along well with other dogs.

Daiquiri | Animal Allies

Daiquiri is a red/brown and white Alaskan Husky/Shepard mix who is 2 years old. She came to us as a transfer from a different shelter and is now looking for her new loving home! Daiquiri is a sweet and beautiful young dog who came to us all the way from Nebraska! She is very smart and loves to run and play. She has a lot of energy pent up and would do best in a home with people who have a lot of time for her, as she does get anxious when left alone.

Kree | Animal Allies

Kree is an orange tabby domestic short hair who is 10 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! This sweet and calm guy is looking for a loving home where he can relax all day! He is said to enjoy the company of gentle dogs, cats, and kids.

Loki | Animal Allies

Loki is a white and orange tabby domestic short hair who is 5 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Loki can be a little shy at first, but once she warms up she becomes a great companion. Loki loves playing with feather wands, and is said to get along with other cats, dogs, and kids!