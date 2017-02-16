Forever Home 2/16

Nala | Contented Critters
Meet Nala. Nala is a 7 yr old Lab/Heeler mix. She was rescued off a euthanasia list. She came in so frightened but boy does she love the attention now. She is adorable, and as round as she is tall. She would like a family to be kind and loving and get her some exercise. She deserves this, she is a good girl.
Monty | Animal Allies
Monty is a white and black English Springer Spaniel/Labrador mix puppy. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Monty is a playful pup with loads of energy! He is a fun-lovin', tailwaggin', warmhearted dude, and he can't wait to go home with you! He has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.
Daisy | Animal Allies
Primary Color: Muted Calico
Weight: 7.78
Age: 12yrs 1mths 2wks
Excalibur | Animal Allies
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color: Grey Tabby
Weight: 9.81
Age: 3yrs 0mths 1wks
Griffin | The SanctuaryGriffin is a wonderful 8 year old Throughbred gelding who retired from the track. Was purchased by his previous owner as a jumper, but has some slight soundness issues and cannot be used for jumping. Teddy | The SanctuaryTeddy came in with the ex rodeo bucking horses. . He is a gelding around 9 years old Very sweet guy! Nice size, around 14.3-15hh. Teddy would be a really fun horse to work with and possibly show.