Forever Home 2/16

Nala | Contented Critters

Meet Nala. Nala is a 7 yr old Lab/Heeler mix. She was rescued off a euthanasia list. She came in so frightened but boy does she love the attention now. She is adorable, and as round as she is tall. She would like a family to be kind and loving and get her some exercise. She deserves this, she is a good girl.

Monty | Animal Allies

Monty is a white and black English Springer Spaniel/Labrador mix puppy. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Monty is a playful pup with loads of energy! He is a fun-lovin', tailwaggin', warmhearted dude, and he can't wait to go home with you! He has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Daisy | Animal Allies

Excalibur | Animal Allies

Griffin | The SanctuaryGriffin is a wonderful 8 year old Throughbred gelding who retired from the track. Was purchased by his previous owner as a jumper, but has some slight soundness issues and cannot be used for jumping. Teddy | The SanctuaryTeddy came in with the ex rodeo bucking horses. . He is a gelding around 9 years old Very sweet guy! Nice size, around 14.3-15hh. Teddy would be a really fun horse to work with and possibly show.