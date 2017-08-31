Forever Home

Zeus is a handsome white and brown tabby short haired cat who is five and a half years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Zeus is a handsome boy with a sweet disposition. He'll purr and knead with his paws when you pet him, too! He will be neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption. If you are interested in adoption, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or give us a call at 218-722-5341 for more information!

Meet Dub. He is a young adult male Blue Heeler.Dub was given up by an owner who fell on hard times. He really is a smart , friendly guy who deserves a family. He has been vet checked, neutered and vaccinated. Come to Contented Critters (218-638-2153) on Townline RD CR16 in Makinen to meet Dub. Our hours are weekdays from 10-3 and weekends from 10-1. Black-and-white Julie is a senior, female medium-haired cat who is just over nine years old. At a bit over 13lbs, Julie is either big-boned or perhaps she could stand to lose a few pounds! Julie will be neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption. She is at Animal Allies Humane Society.

Bizzy is a black brindle American Staffordshire Terrier who is 7 years old. He came to us as a stray from St. Louis County and is now looking for his new loving home! Bizzy loves being around people and getting lots of attention. he's a snuggle bug at heart but will happily accept any offer to play or go for walks. Bizzy is very treat motivated and has already learned how to "sit". He will be neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption. If you are interested in adoption, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or give us a call at 218-722-5341 for more information!