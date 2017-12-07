Forever Home 12/7

Titan

Meet Titan. He is a young male lab mix. Titan is a good looking boy, who gets along with other dogs and loves people. He needs work on his manners. Mostly this guy needs a steady diet of exercise. He is just a very happy young pup.

P.K.

P.K. is a black/brown and white American Shelter dog who is 1 year old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! P.K. is a lover boy who gives the most gentle kisses! He is really excited by new people and has a lot of energy to play and jump around! His favorite toy is a rope toy to play tug of war with!

Morris

Morris is an orange tabby domestic short-haired cat who is 4 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Morris is friendly and affectionate. He would really enjoy being in a home with lots of windows because more windows means more sun! He really enjoys being cuddled and doesn't mind being held. His favorite place to sleep is on the bed with his person.

Echo

Echo is a domestic medium hair cat. She is seven years old and is looking for a new home!