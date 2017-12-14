Forever Home 12/14

Archie

Archie is a 1 yr old male tri colored pointer mix. He was rescued from a euthanasia list on 4-1-17. He was so extremely frightened when he came. He is learning to trust and LOVES to play ball. He will fetch all day long.

Chelsey

Meet Chelsey! She is a 4 year old English Bulldog mix looking for a loving home!

Gregg

Gregg is a seal point Siamese cat who is two years old. He came to us as a stray from Duluth and is now looking for his new loving home! Gregg is a sweetheart who loves getting attention. He purrs happily when you pet him, and will rub his cheeks on you adoringly.

Kass

Kass is a mediumhair brown tabby kitten. He is only 3 months old and looking for a home.