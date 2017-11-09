Forever Home 11/9

Holly

Meet Holly. She is an adult female pointer mix. Holly came to us off a euthanasia list as she was heart worm positive. Holly went through treatment last summer and is healthy as any dog out there. She is friendly, LOVES attention, playful but not hyper, gets along with other dogs and is as pretty as can be. Holly would fit in any family, she so badly wants her own home. She has been vet checked, spayed, and vaccinated.

Evan

Evan is a beautiful orange tabby cat with medium hair. He is a domestic cat looking for a home!

Zeus

Zeus is a grey domestic long hair cat who is nine years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Zeus is a big, beautiful cat with mesmerizing yellow and green eyes. Spend time near him and he'll start purring and kneading away, hoping for pets. He will be neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption.

Johnny

Johnny is a male beagle mix. He is 9 years old and looking for a loving home!