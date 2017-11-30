Forever Home 11/30

Monty

Meet Monty. He is a young adult Lab mix. He is a handsome fellow and actually one of the smartest dogs at Contented Critters. He is charming, however does not get along with other dogs. He has been neutered , vet checked , and vaccinated.

Boots

Meet Boots, a domestic short hair cat who is spayed and declawed. She is 10 years old and looking for a nwe home!

Cloud

Meet Cloud. She is a domestic medium hair cat who is spayed. She is 7 years old and is looking for a loving home.

Pipsqueak

Meet Pipsqueak, a 1 year old American Staffordshire Terrier Mix. He is looking for a loving home to grow up in.