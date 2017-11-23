Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Forever Home 11/23

By egilhousen 4 hours ago

Dub
Dub is a 4 year old male Blue Heeler. He was brought in by his owner who could not keep him. He is a really nice dog, friendly, listens well. 

Cheerio
Cheerio is a 1 year old brown tabby cat. He is a domestic short hair looking for a great home.

 Coraline
Coraline is a 4 month year old domestic medium hair kitten! She is looking for a new home and has been fixed, microchipped, and vaccinated

 Diesel
Diesel is a 2 year old, black brindle mixed breed. He is looking for a loving home! 

 

Tags: 
Forever Home
Animal Allies Humane Society
Contented Critters Animal Sanctuary
Dogs
dogs and cats
Cats
Pet Adoption

Related Content

Forever Home 11/16

By egilhousen Nov 16, 2017
Forever Home Pets
Ribbet.com

 Buddy

Forever Home 11/9

By egilhousen Nov 9, 2017
Forever Home Pets

Holly

Meet Holly. She is an adult female pointer mix. Holly came to us off a euthanasia list as she was heart worm positive. Holly went through treatment last summer and is healthy as any dog out there. She is friendly, LOVES attention, playful but not hyper, gets along with other dogs and is as pretty as can be. Holly would fit in any family, she so badly wants her own home. She has been vet checked, spayed, and vaccinated. 