Forever Home 11/23

Dub
Dub is a 4 year old male Blue Heeler. He was brought in by his owner who could not keep him. He is a really nice dog, friendly, listens well.
Cheerio
Coraline
Diesel
Dub is a 4 year old male Blue Heeler. He was brought in by his owner who could not keep him. He is a really nice dog, friendly, listens well.
Cheerio
Cheerio is a 1 year old brown tabby cat. He is a domestic short hair looking for a great home.
Coraline
Coraline is a 4 month year old domestic medium hair kitten! She is looking for a new home and has been fixed, microchipped, and vaccinated
Diesel
Diesel is a 2 year old, black brindle mixed breed. He is looking for a loving home!