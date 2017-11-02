Forever Home 11/2

Vanna is a female and a Red Lab/Retriever mix. She has been with us since May of 2016. She is about 5 years old. Vanna needs an owner who is confident and can lead her, as Vanna will take the lead and boss her owner. She is smart as a whip and very well behaved when she has a leader in her life. Are you smarter than a 5 year old dog? Vanna has been vet checked, spayed and vaccinated.

Bella

Bella is an orange tabby domestic medium hair who is 10 years old. She came to us from a previous home and is now looking for her new loving home! Bella friendly and energetic and loves to lay on peoples chests! She will be spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption.

Wichita

Wichita is a 2 year old grey tabby cat. She is a domestic shorthair, female looking for a home!



Tammy

Tammy is a black, large mixed breed female dog. She is 8 years old and is looking for a loving home!