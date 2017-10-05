Forever Home 10/5

Amy Rose | Animal Allies

Primary Color: Grey

Secondary Color: White

Weight: 5.5

Age: 1yrs 7mths 1wks

Chowder | Animal Allies

Chowder is a brindle Chihuahua mix who is 6 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home. Chowder can be a little shy at first, but with time to warm up he quickly becomes a loving lap dog! This laid back guy enjoys going for walks, and lounging on a comfy bed after a long day. He will be neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption. If you are interested in adoption, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or give us a call at 218-722-5341 for more information!

CHOWDERS ADOPTION FEE: $275 plus tax

Oakley | Contented Critters Meet Oakley. He is a adult Black Lab mix, approximately 7 yrs old. He was rescued off a euthanasia list in June. He is a good boy who deserves a better half of his second life than he had for the first part. He is ready for a home of his own, he has been neutered, vaccinated and vet checked.

Come to Contented Critters (218-638-2153) located on Townline RD CR16 in Makinen and meet Oakley. Our hours are weekdays from 10-3 and weekends from 10-1. Also visit us online at contentedcritters.org or FB or petfinders. Email us at girfish@gmail.comWe accept and appreciate your aluminum donations.

Euphrates | Animal Allies Primary Color: Grey

Secondary Color: White

Weight: 5.13

Age: 0yrs 9mths 0wks