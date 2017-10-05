Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Forever Home 10/5

By 2 hours ago

Credit Contented Critters and Animal Allies

Amy Rose | Animal Allies

Primary Color: Grey
Secondary Color: White
Weight: 5.5
Age: 1yrs 7mths 1wks

Chowder | Animal Allies 

CHOWDERS ADOPTION FEE: $275 plus tax 

 Oakley | Contented Critters Meet Oakley. He is a adult Black Lab mix, approximately 7 yrs old. He was rescued off a euthanasia list in June. He is a good boy who deserves a better half of his second life than he had for the first part. He is ready for a home of his own, he has been neutered, vaccinated and vet checked. 
Come to Contented Critters (218-638-2153) located on Townline RD CR16 in Makinen and meet Oakley. Our hours are weekdays from 10-3 and weekends from 10-1. Also visit us online at contentedcritters.org or FB or petfinders. Email us at girfish@gmail.comWe accept and appreciate your aluminum donations.  

Euphrates | Animal Allies Primary Color: Grey
Secondary Color: White
Weight: 5.13
Age: 0yrs 9mths 0wks

Tags: 
Animal Allies
animals
Contented Crtters
Adopt
Pet Adoption
Dogs
cat

Related Content

Forever Home

By Aug 31, 2017

Zeus is a handsome white and brown tabby short haired cat who is five and a half years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving home! Zeus is a handsome boy with a sweet disposition. He'll purr and knead with his paws when you pet him, too! He will be neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption. If you are interested in adoption, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or give us a call at 218-722-5341 for more information!

3/26/15 Forever Home

By Mar 26, 2015

Chloe, Jasper, Gimli and the Beagle Gang are just some of the animals looking for their forever homes this week.

7/16 Forever Home

By Jul 16, 2015

Sapphira is a tan and white Pitbull mix who is 3 years old. She came to us as a transfer from a different shelter and is now looking for her new loving family! Sapphira is a big girl with a lot of energy, so she needs a home that will spend time with her and give her the attention she deserves. She would do best as a single dog in her new home. She has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated.