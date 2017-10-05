Forever Home 10/5

Amy Rose | Animal Allies
Primary Color: Grey
Secondary Color: White
Weight: 5.5
Age: 1yrs 7mths 1wks
Chowder | Animal Allies
CHOWDERS ADOPTION FEE: $275 plus tax
Oakley | Contented Critters Meet Oakley. He is a adult Black Lab mix, approximately 7 yrs old. He was rescued off a euthanasia list in June. He is a good boy who deserves a better half of his second life than he had for the first part. He is ready for a home of his own, he has been neutered, vaccinated and vet checked.
Come to Contented Critters (218-638-2153) located on Townline RD CR16 in Makinen and meet Oakley. Our hours are weekdays from 10-3 and weekends from 10-1. Also visit us online at contentedcritters.org or FB or petfinders. Email us at girfish@gmail.comWe accept and appreciate your aluminum donations.
Euphrates | Animal Allies Primary Color: Grey
Secondary Color: White
Weight: 5.13
Age: 0yrs 9mths 0wks