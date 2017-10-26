Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Forever Home 10/26

By egilhousen 57 minutes ago

PennyMeet Penny. She is a female Boxer mix that has been at Contented Critters Animal Sanctuary since her owner didn't claim her. Penny is a great dog, gets along with other dogs, loves people, but presents her self poorly at the gate of her kennel. Open the door and she is a different dog. Can be protective of her own family. She has been spayed, vaccinated, and vet checked.

FountainFountain is a domestic longhair kitten. She is a lovable grey tabby kitten who is only 9 weeks old! At Animal Allies Humane Society.

NekoNeko is a black and white domestic short hair who is 3 years old. She came to us as a stray from Duluth and is now looking for her new loving home! She really likes people and her favorite thing to do is cuddle. She has stunning green eyes and pretty soft fur. She loves to greet anyone who is willing to give her some love! She will be spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption. At Animal Allies Humane Society.

ColadaColada is a tan and white medium sized American Shelter dog who is 1 year old. She came to us as a transfer from a different shelter and is now looking for her new loving home! Colada is a very gentle and sweet soul who may take a while to warm up to new people and things. She does great with other dogs and will come out of her shell a little easier when she has a buddy around. She will be spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption. At Animal Allies Humane Society. 

 

Tags: 
Forever Home
Animal Allies Humane Society
Contented Critters
dog
cat
pet
Adopt

