Fascinating partnership forges even more new connections

The heartbreak of dementia, obviously, is losing the ability to connect with someone you love.

But the solution could soon be in the palm of your hand.

The Minnesota Historical Society is the first museum outside the UK to adapt the National Museums Liverpool's House of Memories app, a collection of images designed to spark recognition, memories and conversations between folks with dementia and their caregivers or loved ones.

More information about the House of Memories app can be found here (about the original program in the UK) and here (on the Minnesota Historical Society's website). Folks can also contact Maren Levad, the app's program manager, to learn more.