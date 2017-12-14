Related Program: 
Northland Morning

"Facts are sacred" - the consequences of "fake news"

By 24 minutes ago

Credit Twitter

What is "fake news"?

What is fake "fake news"?

How can you tell?

And what are the consequences of living in a world where increasingly, people don't believe there is anywhere they can go for the truth?

Tags: 
Northland Morning Interviews
fake news
Jane Kirtley
media