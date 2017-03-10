Facing Illness and Loss with Laughter

The UMD School of Fine Arts Dean Bill Payne talks with us about the Theatre Department's current production of teh Scott McPherson play Marvin's Room, a comedy of family connections. Payne, the show's director, shares with us that the way it deals with the theme of caring for a bedridden parent are very relatable to a wide audience, as dealing with illness and loss are universally experienced.

