"Everybody wins" - Duluth Bethel's new gadget benefits employers, job seekers and vulnerable people

If you work with "vulnerable" people in Minnesota - that is, anyone susceptible to abuse, neglect or financial exploitation, the state will do a background check on you.

Two years ago, the state gave nursing homes, long term care facilities and substance abuse treatment centers until the end of this month to implement a tighter, better process, including a picture ID and electronic fingerprinting to help screen out job applicants with criminal records.

But getting access to a fingerprint scanner was a challenge: that is, until The Duluth Bethel stepped up to provide electronic fingerprinting services for the community.