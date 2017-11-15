Related Program: Northland Morning Enhanced screenings at Duluth Int'l Airport: but it's still only a 7-minute wait By Lisa Johnson • 4 minutes ago Related Program: Northland Morning TweetShareGoogle+Email Credit Matthew Olivolo/Flickr Enhanced screenings at the Duluth International Airport rolled out Monday, but whatever time it takes TSA screeners to check over your electronics will no doubt be offset by Duluth's inclusion as a fully designated TSA Pre✓® airport. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.