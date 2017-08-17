Related Program: 
Northland Morning

The eclipse will be 80% awesome, but the event will be 100% fun.

Everyone is talking about the solar eclipse, occurring Monday across the north American continent.  In the Duluth area, it will not be total eclipse, a mere 80% coverage of the moon over the sun, but that is still a spectacular event to see.

Regardless of rain or shine, the Marhsall W. Alworth Planetarium will be celebrating the eclipse with an event free and open to the public from 11:30 to 2:30 pm at the Sports garden in Canal Park.  Marc Seigar, UMD Professor of Physics and Astronomy tells us that, in addition to providing opportunities to SAFELY view the eclipse, they will also have live footage from NASA, and will offer eclipse-related programs in their traveling planetarium.

Backyard Almanac - "the difference between night and day" - literally

By Aug 11, 2017
Eclipse 2017/NASA

Larry Weber says the difference between viewing a total eclipse and a partial eclipse is - literally - the difference between night and day.

But if a trip to the totality isn't in your plans, there are lots of ways to enjoy the eclipse, stay safe and even a helpful list of places who might be able to set you up with good eclipse-viewing optics.

Estimate the mass of a black hole on your coffee break -- and thank UMD

By Aug 1, 2017
Dr. Marc Siegar

Freshly published by the Royal Astronomical Society, UMD's Dr Marc Seigal is putting his discovery into layman's terms.

While you might never need to know the mass of a black hole, it's still good to know that, thanks to Seigal and his research team in Australia, you no longer need spectroscopy and  a lot of expensive telescope time.

In fact, the little schematic shown here and an image of a galaxy is all you need.