The eclipse will be 80% awesome, but the event will be 100% fun.

Everyone is talking about the solar eclipse, occurring Monday across the north American continent. In the Duluth area, it will not be total eclipse, a mere 80% coverage of the moon over the sun, but that is still a spectacular event to see.

Regardless of rain or shine, the Marhsall W. Alworth Planetarium will be celebrating the eclipse with an event free and open to the public from 11:30 to 2:30 pm at the Sports garden in Canal Park. Marc Seigar, UMD Professor of Physics and Astronomy tells us that, in addition to providing opportunities to SAFELY view the eclipse, they will also have live footage from NASA, and will offer eclipse-related programs in their traveling planetarium.