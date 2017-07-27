Earned Sick and Safe Leave task force expects "actionable recommendation" to Duluth City Council

No one wants the sneezing, sniffling, stuffy-headed co-worker spreading their germs in the workplace.

No one wants a kid missing school to take care of a younger sibling who's sick.

And it's horrifying to think someone would have to choose between making a mortgage or rent payment and leaving a situation of domestic violence.

But adding paid sick and safe time leave is expensive, complex, and there's no one-size-fits-all plan.

So Duluth's Earned Safe and Sick Time Task Force is trying to come up with options tailored for Duluth.

To take the Earned Sick and Safe Leave Options Survey Online, click here.

More information about surveys gathered so far and an outline of the ESST options for the city to consider can be found here.