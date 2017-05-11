Duluth Dylan Festival Events

Saturday, May 20th
Bob Dylan Exhibition | 11am / Karpeles Manuscript Library
KUMD's Highway 61 Revisted with John Bushey | 5pm / 103.3FM and streaming live at KUMD.org
Robby Vee and His Rock-N-Roll Caravan | 7:30pm / Karpeles Manuscript Library
Sunday, May 21st
Dylan Fest Pub Trivia | 9pm / Carmody Irish Pub
Monday, May 22nd
Dylan Fest Art Show Opening | 5pm / Zeitgeist Arts Café
KUMD's Highway 61 Revisted with John Bushey | 5pm / 103.3FM and streaming live at KUMD.org
Tuesday, May 23rd
Dylan Fest Music with Greg Tiburzi | 6pm / Sir Benedicts Tavern
Dylan Fest Open Mic Hosted by Marc Gartman | 9pm / Sir Benedicts Tavern
Wednesday, May 24th
2017 Poets of the North Country | 6:30pm / Fitgers Inn
Basement Tapes Band | 9pm / The Rex
Thursday, May 25th
Blood on the Tracks Express | 5:30pm / Lake Superior Railroad Museum
Friday, May 26th
Dylan Fest Bus Tour| 9am / Historic Duluth Armory
Dylan Fest Singer Songwriter Contest | 7pm/ Clyde Iron Works
Saturday, May 27th
Lecture: Roots and Echoes from the North Country |3pm / Karpeles Manuscript Museum
KUMD's Highway 61 Revisted with John Bushey | 5pm / 103.3FM and streaming live at KUMD.org
Dylan Fest: Cowboy Angel Blue | 8pm / Carmody Irish Pub
Sunday, May 28th
Dylan Fest Farewell Brunch with Jim Hall | 11am / Zeitgeist Arts Café