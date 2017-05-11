Duluth Dylan Festival Events

Saturday, May 20th

Bob Dylan Exhibition | 11am / Karpeles Manuscript Library

KUMD's Highway 61 Revisted with John Bushey | 5pm / 103.3FM and streaming live at KUMD.org

Robby Vee and His Rock-N-Roll Caravan | 7:30pm / Karpeles Manuscript Library

Sunday, May 21st

Dylan Fest Pub Trivia | 9pm / Carmody Irish Pub

Monday, May 22nd

Dylan Fest Art Show Opening | 5pm / Zeitgeist Arts Café

KUMD's Highway 61 Revisted with John Bushey | 5pm / 103.3FM and streaming live at KUMD.org

Tuesday, May 23rd

Dylan Fest Music with Greg Tiburzi | 6pm / Sir Benedicts Tavern

Dylan Fest Open Mic Hosted by Marc Gartman | 9pm / Sir Benedicts Tavern

Wednesday, May 24th

2017 Poets of the North Country | 6:30pm / Fitgers Inn

Basement Tapes Band | 9pm / The Rex

Thursday, May 25th

Blood on the Tracks Express | 5:30pm / Lake Superior Railroad Museum

Friday, May 26th

Dylan Fest Bus Tour| 9am / Historic Duluth Armory

Dylan Fest Singer Songwriter Contest | 7pm/ Clyde Iron Works

Saturday, May 27th

Lecture: Roots and Echoes from the North Country |3pm / Karpeles Manuscript Museum

KUMD's Highway 61 Revisted with John Bushey | 5pm / 103.3FM and streaming live at KUMD.org

Dylan Fest: Cowboy Angel Blue | 8pm / Carmody Irish Pub

Sunday, May 28th

Dylan Fest Farewell Brunch with Jim Hall | 11am / Zeitgeist Arts Café