Duluth for Clean Water: rejecting the polarities

By Mar 22, 2017

Duluth City Council President Joel Sipress moderated the panel. (l to r) Rolf Weberg, NRRI Executive Director; Nevada Littlewolf, Virginia City Councilor; Senator Erik Simonson, MN Senate District 7 and Jodi Slick, CEO, Ecolibrium3
Credit ©John Krumm

John Doberstein says he cringes when the conversation becomes "What's better?  Good mining jobs or tourism jobs paying minimum wage?"

In fact, the Duluth for Clean Water organizer has gone on the record more than once saying he rejects the ideas that it's "jobs v. the environment" or "the Iron Range v. the Cities."

Doberstein isn't afraid of tough conversations - he just wants them to start - and focus on - what brings people together, and one of those things, he believes, are good-paying jobs that allow people to live, work and raise families in the Northland.

More information about Duluth for Clean Water's event, A Conversation about Jobs in the Arrowhead is available here.

