Duluth for Clean Water: rejecting the polarities

John Doberstein says he cringes when the conversation becomes "What's better? Good mining jobs or tourism jobs paying minimum wage?"

In fact, the Duluth for Clean Water organizer has gone on the record more than once saying he rejects the ideas that it's "jobs v. the environment" or "the Iron Range v. the Cities."

Doberstein isn't afraid of tough conversations - he just wants them to start - and focus on - what brings people together, and one of those things, he believes, are good-paying jobs that allow people to live, work and raise families in the Northland.

More information about Duluth for Clean Water's event, A Conversation about Jobs in the Arrowhead is available here.