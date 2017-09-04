A "double-whammy" of art, and even more

Annie Dugan tells us about three big events coming up this week in the Duluth art scene:

- An exhibit at Zeitgeist by Kip Praslowicz - Watershed: Wild Humans,

- Sarah Brokke's exhibit, Reliquaries of the Sacred Feminine, opens this Friday at 315 Gallery, and

- A double presentation by Sharon Louden and Wendy Red Star, on the occasion of Louden’s book tour for her new publication, The Artist as Culture Producer, which features 40 artists including Red Star, whose solo exhibit, Reservation Pop, will debut Friday as well at the Duluth Art Institute DAI Galleries.