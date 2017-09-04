Related Program: 
Northland Morning

A "double-whammy" of art, and even more

By 32 minutes ago

Credit Intellect Ltd

Annie Dugan tells us about three big events coming up this week in the Duluth art scene:

- An exhibit at Zeitgeist by Kip Praslowicz - Watershed: Wild Humans,

- Sarah Brokke's exhibit, Reliquaries of the Sacred Feminine, opens this Friday at 315 Gallery, and

- A double presentation by Sharon Louden and Wendy Red Star, on the occasion of Louden’s book tour for her new publication, The Artist as Culture Producer, which features 40 artists including Red Star, whose solo exhibit, Reservation Pop, will debut Friday as well at the Duluth Art Institute DAI Galleries. 

Tags: 
Where's Art
Annie Dugan
Kip Praslowicz
Sarah Brokke
Sharon Louden
Wendy Red Star

Related Content

Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - "Savage Thunder" and "a lack of inhibition"

By Aug 28, 2017
All My Relations/Moira Villiard

All My Relations Arts in Minneapolis has just opened an exhibit of the works of Karen Savage and Jonathan Thunder.  Called Savage/Thunder, the exhibit runs through the end of September.

And students from Thunder Bay have their work on display as part of the Art = Bridges to Understanding Youth Art Exchange.  The exhibit is already up, but there's an actual opening slated for Wednesday from 3:00pm-5:00pm.

Where's Art with Annie Dugan - eclipse eclipses art scene

By Aug 21, 2017
Kristina Estell

Erika Mock and Kristina Estell are co-hosting a Pop-Up Shop and Open Studio Thursday at 12 N 21st Avenue W (look for watercolor paintings of bubble wrap).

Artists and non-artists alike can register for The Artist as Cultural Producer workshop September 9 at the Duluth Art Institute ...

Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - lots of fiber for your artistic diet this week

By Jul 31, 2017
Duluth Fiber Handcrafters Guild

The Duluth Fiber Handcrafters Guild takes over the Art Canopy event with Get Threaded! tomorrow ...

Shawna Gilmore's "woodland fiction" opens at the Lakeside Gallery on Wednesday ...