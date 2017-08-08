Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Doing more and more with less and less: Lake Superior Community Health Center looks outside the box

By 3 hours ago

Credit Neil Moralee/Flickr

You don't wait 18 months to see a dentist at Lake Superior Community Health Center anymore.

The wait time's down to only a year now.

But the organization will take all the good news it can get as it struggles to fulfill its mission as a safety net for low- or no-income people and the uninsured.

How can they best continue providing access to good healthcare for the most vulnerable in the community?

Brainstorming sessions have included everything from partnering with groups like Life House and Neighborhood Youth Services to literally "taking it to the street" in a mobile health care unit.

Tags: 
Northland Morning Interviews
Lake Superior Community Health Center
low income
MNsure
medicaid
dental care

Related Content

Six months later: holding lawmakers accountable for solutions to poverty, part 3

By May 18, 2017
Lisa Johnson

Six months ago, a group of Duluthians brought their concerns to local political candidates, asking them to take specific steps to address their issues.

Part of the Local Solutions to Poverty Candidate Forum included the commitment to a follow-up Accountability Session this spring.

In this final part of a three part report, we hear about  efforts to make transportation more accessible for people with disabilities, and the progress of Homes for All in the Minnesota Legislature.