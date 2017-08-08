Doing more and more with less and less: Lake Superior Community Health Center looks outside the box

You don't wait 18 months to see a dentist at Lake Superior Community Health Center anymore.

The wait time's down to only a year now.

But the organization will take all the good news it can get as it struggles to fulfill its mission as a safety net for low- or no-income people and the uninsured.

How can they best continue providing access to good healthcare for the most vulnerable in the community?

Brainstorming sessions have included everything from partnering with groups like Life House and Neighborhood Youth Services to literally "taking it to the street" in a mobile health care unit.