Dogs, cats and even hedgehogs to help grieving students on campus tomorrow

Three student deaths on campus so far this year have left the UMD community shocked and saddened.

In an effort to help with the healing, UMD PAWS (Pet Away Worry and Stress) will be holding a special event Wednesday, March 1 from 11am to 1pm in the Kirby Student Center.

The event is intended to support anyone who may be experiencing grief and to highlight how pet therapy can be helpful during emotionally difficult times, says Dori Decker, Wellness Coordinator with UMD Health Services. Everyone is welcome to attend. Grief support is also offered to students during weekly support groups facilitated by Barb Titus. These groups meet Wednesday evenings, 4-5:30pm and 6-7:30pm. Please contact Barb Titus for more information at: btitus2@d.umn.edu Also, drop-in stress reduction sessions, "Calm", are being offered to students on Mondays (2-3pm) and Tuesdays (11am-12pm) in Library 119. Staff and faculty are welcome to attend Mindful Mondays, 12:05-12:25pm in the UMD Garden Room, and to contact the Employee Assistance Program for support, (218) 481-7477. UMD PAWS holds monthly sessions in Kirby for students to hang out with dogs, cats, hedgehogs and sometimes, miniature horses. The next regular PAWS event is March 16.