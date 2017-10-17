Diplomacy - the road not taken

In a world where the President of the United States tweets that the Secretary of State is "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea, what role does diplomacy play on the world stage - or does it have a role at all?

Retired U.S. foreign policy officer Tom Hanson and Dr. Paul Sharp, UMD professor and head of UMD's Department of Political Science sought to answer those questions in an Alworth Institute lecture earlier this month called The Trump Administration and the Future of Diplomacy.