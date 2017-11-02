Deploi on The Local

In addition to spinning the best in local and regional tunes on The Local, This week DJ Marv in the Mix shares his conversation with Deploi, a Los Angeles-based hip-hop artist who has collaborated with St. Paul band Down Lo. Members of that group will back him up at his show at the Red Herring Lounge on Thursday, November 2.

Check out the interview with Deploi here if you missed the broadcast. The Local airs Wednesday 5-6pm on 103.3FM KUMD The Duluth Alternative.

Deploi with Spawn, Kelley Mak, Mark Joseph & The American Soul

Thursday, November 2 Doors at 8:30 pm | Show at 9:30 pm

Red Herring Lounge 208 E. 1st Street, Duluth, MN 55802

18 +

Tickets