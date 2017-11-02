Related Program: 
The Local

Deploi on The Local

By 2 minutes ago

Deploi Album: Pushin' 4 Change
Credit Album Artwork

In addition to spinning the best in local and regional tunes on The Local, This week DJ Marv in the Mix shares his conversation with Deploi, a Los Angeles-based hip-hop artist who has collaborated with St. Paul band Down Lo. Members of that group will back him up at his show at the Red Herring Lounge on Thursday, November 2. 

Check out the interview with Deploi here if you missed the broadcast. The Local airs Wednesday 5-6pm on 103.3FM KUMD The Duluth Alternative.

Deploi with Spawn, Kelley Mak, Mark Joseph & The American Soul

Thursday, November 2   Doors at 8:30 pm | Show at 9:30 pm

Red Herring Lounge 208 E. 1st Street, Duluth, MN 55802

18 +

Tickets

Tags: 
Local Music
The Local
Hip-hop
concert

Related Content

Mixtape Project on the Local

By Aug 28, 2017
Six young men wearing black t-shirts with their names on them standing with their backs to the camera and one man crouching in front facing the camera
Christine Dean for KUMD

Listen to our interview with Daniel Oyinloye and members of the Mixtape Project, a project to engage youth involved in a Woodland Hills program and give them the opportunity to write and record their own music inspired by their personal stories. They stopped by our studios on August 16, 2017, to talk with DJ TJ and share tracks from the project. You can hear the tracks mentioned in the interview and more here.

Kat Fox on the Local

By Jan 13, 2017
Poster for the Snatch Back tour

Local musician Kat Fox joined Marv in the Mix on January 11, 2017 to talk about her upcoming Snatch Back tour, featuring a group of female musicians who will play a series of shows on their way to the Women's March on Washington. Local artists DJ Nola and Aurora Baer are also part of the lineup. The tour kicks off at the Barrel Room in Fitger's on Sunday, January 15 at 8pm.

Nat Harvie of Vivielle on the Local

By Jul 18, 2016
Two young men sitting on a bed in front of a window
https://natharvie.bandcamp.com/

Nat Harvie of Duluth band Vivielle released a solo EP on July 1, 2016.

He stopped by The Local on July 6 to share tunes from the project and spoke with host DJ TeeJay.

They talked about the EP, titled Snow is a Gift to My Fear, which was inspired by the bleakness and monotony of a Duluth winter and written during a wet, gray winter north in British Columbia, where Harvie goes to college.

Nat Harvie on Bandcamp

The Dark Underbelly on the Local

By egilhousen Oct 12, 2017
Dark Underbelly

Father and son Bob and Nick Petoletti and Armond Blackwater (formerly of Steppenwolf) of Duluth band The Dark Underbelly joined the Local's DJ, TJ in the studio on October 11, 2017, to talk about their new album Szczerepa and share some tunes. 

 

 