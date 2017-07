What do young professionals want in a city?

Studies suggest they want good transportation - and will even consider giving up their cars if they can rely on public transit.

They want access to amenities so they can have fun when they're not working, and they want to be connected with the community and make it their own.

So far so good, right?  But who would have thought day camps for their dogs are one of the things they're looking for as they contemplate a move to Duluth?