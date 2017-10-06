A completely improvised special screening of "Phantom of the Opera" tonight at Sacred Heart

Most people don't think of the 1925 silent film The Phantom of the Opera as the Raiders of the Lost Ark of it's time ... but then, most people haven't watched it every day for a week, getting ready to accompany it in a special performance at the Sacred Heart Music Center.

More information about tonight's performance of The Phantom of the Opera is available here.

Kristian Erickson is a member of the KUMD News Team and joined us this morning as part of KUMD's celebration of National College Radio Day.