If you're wrongfully convicted of a crime in Minnesota, a law passed this past spring says you could get $50,000 to $100,000 for each year you spent in prison, plus reimbursement for things like court costs, lost wages and health, educational, housing and transportation expenses.

It's a step in the right direction, says Emily Gaarder, an assistant professor of Sociology/Anthropology at UMD, but in a society where we demand people take responsibility for their actions and own up to their mistakes, it can't only go one way.