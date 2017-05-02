Community Conversations: Life on death row - and the lies that put him there

Americans are talking about the death penalty these days; Arkansas pledged to put eight death row prisoners to death in 11 days in an effort to use up one of the drugs used in lethal injection before it expired at the end of April. Court orders eventually blocked half of the scheduled executions, but four men – the last one late last Thursday night - were put to death.

Nathson Fields knows more about their experiences on death row than he’d like: in 1985, he was arrested and wrongly convicted of a double murder in Chicago. UMD’s Criminology Club invited Fields to UMD to talk about his experiences last month.

You can read more of Nate's story here ... and find out more about Witness to Innocence here.