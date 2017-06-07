Related Program: 
Community Conversations: Asylum: refugees and the people behind the politics

By Jun 7, 2017

Credit Lisa Johnson

Jafra Said is a human rights activist who came to the US from Syria several years ago when she married an American.  Jafra spoke recently at a Loaves and Fishes Roundtable Discussion on sanctuary, nativism and the lives of people caught in the middle.

