Come on in; take a seat -- say, would you like to buy the building?

Sara Mowchan must be a champion multi-tasker.

The project she submitted for the Knight Cities Challenge competition (one of three finalists from Duluth, among 144) not only pairs job seekers and residents of the city with professional opportunities ... it would use many of the city's historic - but unused - buildings as venues for the workshops.

To win, a project needs to focus on one or more of the following three criteria:

● Talent: Ideas that help cities attract and keep talented people;

● Opportunity: Ideas that expand economic prospects and break down divides;

● Engagement: Ideas that spur connection and civic involvement.