Minnesota's not prone to hurricanes like we've seen ravage Texas, Florida and parts south recently, but our cold winters bring their own dangers.

Like carbon monoxide poisoning. 10 to 20 deaths and over 50 hospitalizations happen every year thanks to gas stoves, furnaces, water heaters or any other kind of fuel-burning device that's not properly vented, maintained or installed.

And carbon monoxide detectors aren't just a good idea; they're the law.