"'Cities v. Range'? 'Jobs v. Environment'? We reject that."

One of Duluth's newest non-profits made a splash last Saturday night, holding a fact-based panel discussion with top-tier speakers about the proposed PolyMet mine -- and following it up with a social hour and live music.

Duluth for Clean Water wants to make three points very clear: they believe there is more to the discussion than the various permutations of "us v. them," that Duluth's connection to the lake and the Iron Range makes its input unique and critical to the conversation, and that after years of wrangling through state departments, courts and processes, the time is now for people get some key questions asked and answered.