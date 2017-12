In a sense, Wildwoods Rehabilitation spends more time caring for humans than they do caring for orphaned and injured wildlife.

Especially in the spring and summer, more than half their phone conversations are providing information and assistance to people who want to know if the fawn has been abandoned, are the baby rabbits ok and what should I do with the owl I just found alongside the road.

"There's been a huge shift (in public attitude)," says Tara Smith. "This is why we live here."