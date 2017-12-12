Caring & Sharing: Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative: culture and community

Every year at this time KUMD brings you a special series called Caring and Sharing. We interview people from local non-profit organizations that are making a difference in the Northland -- what they give TO the community and what they need FROM us during this holiday season. Our guest this morning on the Caring and Sharing Holiday series is Mary Schmitz, the Development Director of CHUM in Duluth.
Maybe the ultimate goal would be a community garden every ten blocks all through the city of Duluth.
But in the meantime, the Duluth Community Garden Program contents itself overseeing 20 gardens, 255 rentable plots, providing resources for gardeners from shovels to canning lessons, and bringing the community together through food and gardening.