650 kids came through the doors of Life House this year. More than half were homeless and for most of them, it wasn't the first time. And in the 18 months or so since Life House opened Sol House for youth who've been sex trafficked, 12 kids have been sheltered there.

And the numbers keep adding up. There are 140 kids on a waiting list for housing with nowhere to stay, and Life House has big dreams to be able to help them.