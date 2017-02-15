Related Program: 
Northland Morning

BYOB: Bring Your Own Bag

By 44 minutes ago

Credit Bag It: The Movie

The movie Bag It: Is Your Life Too Plastic? proposes that it's not just plastic grocery bags that are the problem.

It's all kinds of plastics, from single-use disposables like straws and take out containers to the plastics that end up in landfills and foul our oceans.

The League of Woman Voters will screen the movie tomorrow night, and encourage people to learn more about Bag It Duluth's efforts to pass a proposed city ordinance governing some of those plastics.

More information about the proposed ordinance is available here.

Tags: 
Green Visions
League of Women Voters
plastic bags
plastics
ordinance

Related Content

Bag It Duluth - For The Love of Place: hoping to get us unstuck

By Jan 17, 2017
Jamie Harvie

Without a "garbage patch" in Lake Superior (like the floating rafts of plastic debris found in our oceans),  maybe it's hard to work up concern about the plastic bags merchants tuck out stuff into when we buy something or the foam containers restaurants give us for our leftovers.

Bag it Duluth - For The Love of Place is suggesting a city-wide ban on plastic bags and foam containers, hoping to move consumers to reusable bags and compostable containers.