BYOB: Bring Your Own Bag

The movie Bag It: Is Your Life Too Plastic? proposes that it's not just plastic grocery bags that are the problem.

It's all kinds of plastics, from single-use disposables like straws and take out containers to the plastics that end up in landfills and foul our oceans.

The League of Woman Voters will screen the movie tomorrow night, and encourage people to learn more about Bag It Duluth's efforts to pass a proposed city ordinance governing some of those plastics.

More information about the proposed ordinance is available here.