Brain gain replacing brain drain? Rural communities want to attract more residents

What if you wanted to stay and work in your tiny Minnesota home town after college - and you could find a job there?

What if you didn't want to wait until retirement to move "up north"?

The U of M Extension and the Humphrey School of Public Affairs plan to find out, with the help of a $500,00 Rural Workforce and Entrepreneur Recruitment and Retention grant from the USDA, who wants to come to rural Minnesota and why, and how public and private initiatives can support efforts to attract new residents.