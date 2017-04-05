Related Program: 
Northland Morning

For the Birds: well, as long as you're up anyway ...

Morning people (and those thrust into wakefulness by birdsong) can avail themselves of a chance to bird with Laura Erickson a couple of times a week now through the end of May.

Laura is hosting Duluth Audubon Warbler Walks Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning at 7:00am.

  • Tuesdays at 7am, meet at the parking lot at the northern trailhead of the Willard Munger Trail behind the Willard Munger Inn on Grand Ave. (Hwy 23) and 75th Ave. West.
  • Thursdays at 7 am at the parking lot at the recreation center (by the large building) on Park Point.

You can find more information and a recap of the previous walk's sightings here.

