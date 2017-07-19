BioBlitz with the Best

There are TWO opportunities this weekend to participate in a detailed look at the natural world in the Northland. It is BioBlitz weekend at the Sax-Zim Bog and at Hawk Ridge. The two events will allow the avid naturalist and outdoor enthusiast to explore familiar sites with greater detail. Experts will be on hand to educate and lead searches for both flora and fauna as diverse as spiders and lichens, to wildflowers and birds! A friendly competition will take place between two different sites to see who can find the most species.

Bog BioBliz V takes place at the Sax-Zim Bog on SATURDAY from 9 am- 3 pm, meeting at the Welcome Center. Different field trips will include insects, plants, butterflies, dragonflies and damselflies, fishes and aquatic plants, and a gravel pit exploration. (NOTE: There is also a bird field trip at the Bog that starts at 6:00 am.)

Then, Ridge BioBlitz II takes place at Hawk Ridge on SUNDAY from 9 am to 1 pm, meeting at the Hawk Ridge Overlook. Different field trips will include spiders, non-native plants, birds, and a general species hike.

At the end of each session there will be a "Species Compilation and Specimen Viewing" to share what the different field trips have discovered.