Related Program: 
Northland Morning

"Being in the dark only protects those who have abused animals and gotten caught"

By Mar 21, 2017

Credit Michelle Riley/The HSUS

Tens of thousands of animal welfare documents were removed from the USDA's website at the beginning of February, and although some have been reposted, local and national animal welfare advocates continue to press the USDA to restore them.

The USDA maintains the records were removed in an ongoing effort to "balance the need for transparency with rules protecting individual privacy." 

The Animal Welfare Act oversees research labs, zoos, circuses and animal breeders: almost eight thousand facilities.

And Christine Coughlin, the Minnesota State Director of the Humane Society of the United States, says access to those records by Minnesota journalists turned up reports of puppy mill abuses that led to Roseville becoming the first city in the state to ban the commercial sale of dogs and cats in pet stores.

Tags: 
Northland Morning Interviews
Dogs
Cats
Companion Animals
USDA
Animal Welfare Act
Christine Coughlin
Humane Society of the United States

Related Content

Minnesota "kill pens" manipulate emotions and make it hard for rescues

By Feb 8, 2017
The Sanctuary

Some Minnesota horse rescues have stepped forward to help a group of wild horses in need in South Dakota (300 wild horses in South Dakota need homes as deadline looms).

But The Sanctuary in Barnum isn't one of them.

6/2 Six neglected horses get a second chance at Seeds of Hope

By Jun 2, 2015
Pupparazzi Companion Animal Photography

Last Thursday (5/25) the St. Louis County Sheriff called Seeds of Hope Youth Ranch in Duluth to rescue four horses and two ponies from a property up the shore.  Seeds of Hope co-founder Russ Krook says the horses were covered in mud, had no food or water, and appear to have been neglected for quite some time.