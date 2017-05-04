Basement's Best Bets 5/5

DJ Nola, Dirty Horse, and Big Wave Dave & the Ripples

Boogie the night away with Electric House/Funk/Disco, Pontoon Rock, and Funk/Soul. Be sure to wear your dancing shoes

The Main Club

Thursday, May 4th | 10:00 PM | Age: 21+ | Wristband Required

Dan Dresser, Starling of Athens, and The Fontanelles

Folk/Rock, Alternative, and Rock n' Roll. Rock music comes in many shapes and forms. Experience the difference at this rocking yet also rolling show

Reef Bar

Thursday, May 4th | 10:00 PM | 21+ | Wristband Required

Black Diary, Emily Haavik & Friends, and Low

Folk and Indie/Rock. Did we mention it's Low? You're crazy if you don't go

Sacred Heart Music Center

Friday, May 5th | 7:00 PM | All Ages | Wristband Required

Nopamine, Southpaw, Pizzaghost, and Bratwurst

Punk/Pop Punk, Metal/Punk, Electronic/Rock, and Electronic Industrial Noise. There will be moshing. It'll be fun though, don't worry!

R.T. Quinlan's

Saturday, May 6th | 9:00 PM | 21+ | Wristband Required

Dead End Friends, The Tisdales, and Chasm of Czar

Rock, Rock n' Roll, and Atmospheric Rock. Amplifiers turned up to 11, sweet guitar licks, and one show guaranteed to rock your socks off

The Blind Pig

Saturday, May 6th | 9:30 PM | 21+ | Wristband Required