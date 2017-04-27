The Basement's Best Bets 4/28

Paper Parlor, Abe Curran & the Blue Rooster, Boreal Forest, and The Latelys

Part of Homegrown: the Psychedelic/Blues/Fusion, Rock/New Folk, and Alternative/Electric Rock bands join forces for a never ending night of frivolous adventure

The Blind Pig

Sunday, April 30th | 7:15 PM | 21+ | Free

Coax, Paid Protesters, and Secret Badass

Rock/Alternative and Garage Rock bands looking for a good time. If you go, they'll have a good time. Simple enough.

The Red Herring

Friday, April 28th | 9:00 PM | 18+ | $5

Dance Attic with Jamie Ness and Mama's Stolen Horses

Old Timey Acordion and Guitar Duo, Dance Attic's, CD release. Americana band Mama's Stolen Horses and local Jamie Ness join in on the fun.

Beaner's Central Coffeehouse

Friday, April 28th | 7:00 PM | All Ages | $5 or free with CD purchase



Kat Fox, Sanz Trio, and The Unlikelys

Part of Homegrown: Rock Blues and Rock. Bringing back old school the only way they know how. Stop by for a head banging time

Pizza Lucé

Sunday, April 30th | 10:00 PM | 21+ | Free

Kristy Marie & the Birdiecrats, Carebears, Carebears, Yeah! and the Holy Hootenanners

Part of Homegrown: Folk Americana, Potpourri, and Country Gospel bands partake in an event whose awesomeness cannot be seen by the naked eye; only by true local music lovers. Prepare yourself

Teatro Zuccone

Sunday, April 30th | 6:00 PM | All Ages | Free