The Basement's Best Bets 4/28

Paper Parlor, Abe Curran & the Blue Rooster, Boreal Forest, and The Latelys
Part of Homegrown: the Psychedelic/Blues/Fusion, Rock/New Folk, and Alternative/Electric Rock bands join forces for a never ending night of frivolous adventure
The Blind Pig
Sunday, April 30th | 7:15 PM | 21+ | Free
Coax, Paid Protesters, and Secret Badass
Rock/Alternative and Garage Rock bands looking for a good time. If you go, they'll have a good time. Simple enough.
The Red Herring
Friday, April 28th | 9:00 PM | 18+ | $5
Dance Attic with Jamie Ness and Mama's Stolen Horses
Old Timey Acordion and Guitar Duo, Dance Attic's, CD release. Americana band Mama's Stolen Horses and local Jamie Ness join in on the fun.
Beaner's Central Coffeehouse
Friday, April 28th | 7:00 PM | All Ages | $5 or free with CD purchase
Kat Fox, Sanz Trio, and The Unlikelys
Part of Homegrown: Rock Blues and Rock. Bringing back old school the only way they know how. Stop by for a head banging time
Pizza Lucé
Sunday, April 30th | 10:00 PM | 21+ | Free
Kristy Marie & the Birdiecrats, Carebears, Carebears, Yeah! and the Holy Hootenanners
Part of Homegrown: Folk Americana, Potpourri, and Country Gospel bands partake in an event whose awesomeness cannot be seen by the naked eye; only by true local music lovers. Prepare yourself
Teatro Zuccone
Sunday, April 30th | 6:00 PM | All Ages | Free