The Basement's Best Bets 4/21

Alan Sparhawk, Rick McLean, Gin Street, and Enter/Void

Northern Isolation III's fundraiser is certain to be a banger. The Folk Rock, Folk Punk, Post Punk, and Doom/Black Metal bands are determined to show you a good time

The Blind Pig

Friday, April 21st |10:00 PM | 18+ | $7

Black River Revue, Chasm of Czar, Fiasco, and Medical Underground

Part of the I Heart Consensual Sex Party, these Garbage Picking Bluegrass, Rock, and Alternative bands will (consensually) rock you into next week

The Red Herring

Friday, April 21st | 8:00 PM | 21+ | $5

Superior Siren, Open Mic, Honor the Earth

The Duluth for Clean Water Earth Day Celebration promotes awareness through the power of music. Eerie Folk band Superior Siren kicks off the night

Prøve Gallery

Friday, April 21st | 7:00 PM | All Ages | Free

Jaw Knee Vee, The Social Disaster, Medical Underground

Primitive, Garage, and Alternative bands get rowdy at RT's for a rip roarin, foot stompin, booty shakin good time

RT Quinlan's

Saturday, April 22nd | 10:00 PM | 21+ | $5

Chocolateers and Evergreen Grass

The Northern Swamp and Non-Traditional Bluegrass bands fully intend on treating you right during their Saturday night with you

The Blind Pig

Saturday, April 22nd | 9:00 PM | 21+ | $5