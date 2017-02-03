The Basement's Best Bets

Related Program: 
By Shea Docherty
  • Paper Parlor
    Paper Parlor during Homegrown Music Festival 2016

Paper Parlor with The Charles Walker Band
Psychedelic/Blues/Fusion 
The Blind Pig
Friday, February 3 | 9 PM | All Ages | $5 at door

Koo Koo Kanga Roo with McNasty Brass Band and James G
Dance/Electric Comedy Duo
The Red Herring Lounge
Saturday, February 4 | 5:30 PM | All ages | $10 online or at door

Kate Gruba, Andrew James, Ella Fox
3 Local Indie Singer/Songwriters
Beaner's Central Coffeehouse
Saturday February 4 | 7 PM | All ages | $5 at door

Good Morning Bedlam with Adam Herman & Co. and Olive Sings
Folk influenced by Bluegrass/Jazz/Rock
The Red Herring Lounge
Saturday, February 4 | 9 PM | 21+ | $7 at door

Revolution Jones with NIO 
Raging Roots/Reggae/World Music (Bob Marley's Birthday)
Rex Bar
Saturday, February 4 | 10 PM | 21+ | Free

6/17 Live From Studio A: Paper Parlor

By Jun 17, 2016
Paper Parlor

As this Duluth four-piece's lineup has evolved through the years, so has their sound, from indie folk-rock to more progressive and guitar heavy.

Original members guitarist/lead vocalist Kirdan Wenger and bassist Wilson Johnson are now joined by Moriah Skye on guitar and Chad Hoffland on drums. The band recently won the regional round of the Hard Rock Cafe's Hard Rock Rising competition and will be moving to the next round. They joined us in the studio on June 17, 2016 before their show the same night at the Red Herring Lounge in Duluth.